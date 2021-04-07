Over 4,600 New Statewide COVID Cases, 63 New Valley Cases

HARRISBURG – A slight uptick in statewide and Valley COVID cases… In its daily update Wednesday, the state Department of Health reported 4,643 new cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania, with the statewide total now at 1,054,298 cases.

There were 63 new Valley cases reported with no new deaths. In Northumberland County, there are 31 new cases, for a total of 8,698 cases and 337 deaths since the start of the pandemic. Union County saw 19 new cases, totaling 5,503 cases and 86 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Snyder County has eight new cases at 3,338 total with 82 deaths. Montour County has five more new cases, for a total of 1,868 with 60 deaths since the start of the pandemic. Statewide, 48 new deaths were reported yesterday, for a total of 25,285 since the start of the pandemic.

Statewide hospitalizations are still climbing as well, now with 2,384 people remain hospitalized. Of those patients, 446 patients are in intensive care units and 224 are on ventilators. There have been no changes in local hospitalizations. Geisinger Danville currently has 44 patients with coronavirus (11 in the ICU and six on ventilators). Evangelical Community Hospital continues to treat 12 patients, with four in the ICU and none on ventilators. At Geisinger Shamokin, there are two patients on board, with one in the ICU and none on a ventilator.

Also locally, 943 more residents received a COVID-19 vaccine dose yesterday. That includes 673 in Northumberland County, so now 44,426 have received at least one dose (18,392 have two shots; 26,034 have one). In Snyder County, 15,156 have at least one shot, which represents an increase of 283 people from yesterday (5,882 have two shots; 9,274 have one).

Union County has 385 more residents with at least one shot of the vaccine (18,686 total; 11,778 one shot; 6,908 two shots). Montour County has 201 new residents with a shot, raising the total to 15,133 (6,745 have two; 8,388 have just one).

As of April 7, the state has administered 5,797,589 total doses:

First/single doses: 3,869,275 administered

Second doses: 2,073,705 administered

Valley university numbers remain about the same. Bucknell University saw eight new cases. Currently, there are 19 active cases – 16 among students and three among faculty and staff; 371 have been active since the spring semester began and only 24% of isolation space is being used. At Susquehanna University, there are four active cases – three among students and one among faculty and staff, which did not change on Wednesday’s dashboard.