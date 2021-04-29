Over 3,300 New Statewide COVID Cases, Hospitalizations Now Over 2,300

HARRISBURG – Thursday’s new set of new statewide COVID-19 cases continue to be below 4,000, and statewide hospitalizations are on the decline again. In its daily update, the state Department of Health says 3,322 new cases were reported, for a total of 1,146,398 cases in Pennsylvania, of which 88% have recovered. Locally, there are 45 more cases. Northumberland County has 18 more cases; their total is 9,205 cases since the pandemic began. There were 17 new cases in Union County (5,899 total), three new cases in Snyder County (for a total of 3,504) and seven new cases in Montour County (1,957).

Statewide hospitalizations are now below 2,300, with 2,318 people hospitalized, including 522 in the ICU and 294 on ventilators. Not much has changed with local hospitalizations: Geisinger Danville has 42 total COVID-19 patients, 16 are in intensive care and seven are on ventilators. Geisinger Shamokin has two coronavirus patients, and Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg has 20 total patients, of whom, five are in intensive care and one is on a ventilator.

The state has also reported 50 new deaths across Pennsylvania over the last two days, for a total of 26,179 since the start of the pandemic. There were no new local deaths; Northumberland County remains with a total of 346 deaths since the start of the pandemic. Montour County remains with 63 total, Snyder County with 83 total, and Union County 86.

Also in Thursday’s update, the state says over 8.3 million vaccine doses have been administered – 5.2 million have received first or single doses, and 3 million have received second doses. The number of vaccinations locally had a slightly higher increase, with 1,197 more people having had at least a shot of vaccines.

Northumberland County has 443 more people with at least one dose (58,459, 26,931 have two, 31,528 have one).

Snyder County has 263 more people with at least one dose (20,990 total, 9,034 have two, 11,956 have one shot).

Union County has 427 more people with at least one dose (25,763, total, 14,614 have two, 11,149 have one shot).

Montour County has 64 more people with at least one dose (17,784 total, 8,249 have two, 9,535 have one).

On its dashboard Wednesday, Bucknell University’s on-campus case count has gone down noticeably again, now with 60 total active cases – 59among students and one among faculty and staff. So far this semester, 543 students and faculty have had the disease, and 35% of the university’s isolation space is in use.

Susquehanna University still has one student with the virus currently, and 130 people have had COVID since the start of the semester.