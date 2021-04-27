Over 3,300 New Statewide COVID Cases, 2 Northumberland County Deaths

HARRISBURG – Tuesday’s new set of new statewide COVID-19 cases are back below 4,000, but two new virus-related deaths have been reported in Northumberland County. In its daily update, the state Department of Health says 3,333 new cases were reported, for a total of 1,139,390 cases in Pennsylvania, of which 88% have recovered. Locally, there are 41 more cases. Northumberland County has 20 more cases; their total is 9,162 cases since the pandemic began. There were 10 new cases in Union County (5,853 total), eight new cases in Snyder County (for a total of 3,496) and three new cases in Montour County (1,945).

The state has also reported 84 new deaths across Pennsylvania over the last two days, for a total of 26,072 since the start of the pandemic. Northumberland County has two new deaths, for a total of 345 deaths since the start of the pandemic. Montour County remains with 63 total, Snyder County with 83 total, and Union County 86.

Statewide hospitalizations are still down, with 2,448 people hospitalized, including 516 in the ICU and 249 on ventilators. Local hospitalization numbers have some slight changes: Geisinger Danville has 43 total COVID-19 patients, 17 are in intensive care and seven are on ventilators. Geisinger Shamokin has five coronavirus patients with one in the ICU, and Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg has 23 total patients, of whom, six are in intensive care and one is on a ventilator.

Also in Tuesday’s update, the state says over 8.1 million vaccine doses have been administered. The number of vaccinations locally had a small increase, with 782 more people having had at least a shot of vaccines.

Northumberland County has 334 more people with at least one dose (57,592, 26,542 have two, 31,050 have one).

Snyder County has 181 more people with at least one dose (20,503 total, 8,191 have two, 11,712 have one shot).

Union County has 220 more people with at least one dose (24,978, total, 14,119 have two, 10,859 have one shot).

Montour County has 47 more people with at least one dose (17,672 total, 8,180 have two, 9,492 have one).

On its dashboard Tuesday, Bucknell University’s on-campus case count has gone down noticeably again, now with 68 total active cases, which are 23 less than Monday. Of those remaining active cases, 67 are among students and there is one among faculty and staff. So far this semester, 530 students and faculty have had the disease, and 36% of the university’s isolation space is in use.

Susquehanna University still has one student with the virus currently, and 130 people have had COVID since the start of the semester.