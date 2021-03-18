Over 3,000 Statewide COVID Cases a Third Straight Day, First Valley Death in a Week

HARRISBURG – The new statewide case count is back over 3,000 a third straight day, and a death related to COVID-19 has been reported in the Valley for the first time in about a week. In its daily update Thursday, the state Department of Health confirmed 3,126 new cases, bringing the state’s total to 976,897 since the pandemic began, of which 92% have recovered. Locally, there are 49 new cases of COVID-19:

Northumberland County has 18 new positive tests reported. Now the county’s total is 8,285, and the Valley’s lone new death with 329 deaths total.

Union County has 16 new cases, now at a total of 5,341 and 83 deaths.

Seven new cases are reported in Snyder County. Now they’ve had 3,194 cases and 82 deaths.

Montour County has eight new cases; their total 1,789 cases and 60 deaths.

17 new statewide deaths were reported in Thursday’s update as well, for a total of 24,706 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

The state Department of Health also confirmed another 894 local residents are at least partially vaccinated.

There are 496 more people with at least one shot in Northumberland County (34,586 with at least one dose (20,123 at least one dose, 14,463 both).

Snyder County has 158 more people with at least one dose (11,247 with at least one dose (6,706 have both doses, 4,541 have one).

Montour County has 64 more people who have at least one dose. That brings to 12,891 who have had at least one dose (7,038 one dose, 5,853 both).

Union County has 176 people added to the total of 13,399 with at least one dose (8,139 first dose, 5,260 second)

The number of hospitalizations locally is unchanged:

Geisinger Danville has two fewer patients – 26 patients admitted with coronavirus, eight in ICU and six on ventilators.

Geisinger Shamokin has two fewer patients – six patients admitted, two of whom are in the ICU, and none on ventilators.

Evangelical Community Hospital has three fewer patients – three COVID-19 patients admitted right now, none are in the ICU, and none on ventilators.

Statewide, hospitalizations are relatively unchanged, 1,486 are admitted, 287 patients are in an intensive care unit, and 161 are on ventilators.

Bucknell University remains with 13 active cases (nine students and four faculty) and 15% of its isolation space is in use. Bucknell has had 338 cases during this semester. Susquehanna University has four active total cases, all among students.