Over 3 Million People Full Vaccinated in PA; One New Valley COVID Death

HARRISBURG – The number of fully vaccinated people in Pennsylvania continues to climb, but a new Valley death related to COVID-19 has also been reported. In its daily update Friday, the state Department of Health confirmed over 3 million people are now fully vaccinated for the virus. The number of vaccinations locally had a big spike in Friday’s update, with 2,696 more people having had at least a shot of vaccines.

Northumberland County has 1,361 more people with at least one dose (55,880, 25,562 have two, 30,318 have one). Those numbers are likely due to the county’s two mass vaccine clinics held this week.

Snyder County has 500 more people with at least one dose (19,687 total, 8,325 have two, 11,362 have one shot).

Union County has 592 more people with at least one dose (23,915, total, 13,813 have two, 10,102 have one shot).

Montour County has 243 more people with at least one dose (17,384 total, 8,007 have two, 9,377 have one).

To date, the state has administered 7,788,830 doses total through April 23:

First/single doses: 4,983,571 administered

Second doses: 2,805,259 administered

The state has also reported one new death locally in Northumberland County, now with 343 total deaths. Montour County, remains with 63 total, Snyder County with 83 total, and Union County 86. 59 new statewide deaths were also reported in Monday’s update, for a total of 25,938 since the start of the pandemic.

Also, there are 4,188 new cases, for a total of 1,126,850 cases in Pennsylvania, of which 89% have recovered. Locally, there are 54 more cases. Northumberland County has the sharpest increase with 30 more cases; their total is 9,091 cases since the pandemic began. There were 13 new cases in Union County (5,801 total), no new cases in Snyder County (for a total of 3,474) and 11 new cases in Montour County (1,934).

On its dashboard Friday, Bucknell University has 122 total active cases, that’s six more than Wednesday – 119 among students, three among faculty and staff. So far this semester, 521 students and faculty have had the disease, and 66% of the university’s isolation space is in use. University officials say there are still no plans to put restrictions back into place after an outbreak on campus at the beginning of the semester.

Susquehanna University has nine students and two faculty members with the virus currently. 130 have had COVID since the start of the semester.

Statewide hospitalizations have gone back down, with 2,702 people hospitalized, including 563 in the ICU and 271 on ventilators. Local hospitalization numbers are relatively the same: Geisinger Danville has three new patients, with 46 total COVID-19 patients, 15 are in intensive care and eight on ventilators. Geisinger Shamokin still has three coronavirus patients, two of whom are in intensive care, and Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg has one new patient with 25 total patients, of whom, seven are in intensive care.