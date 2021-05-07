Over 2,900 New Statewide COVID Cases, State Reaches Nine Million Doses Administered

HARRISBURG – New statewide COVID-19 cases are below 3,000 for the fifth time in six days and the state has reached nine million total vaccine doses administered. In its daily update Friday, the state Department of health said there were 2,986 additional positive cases of COVID-19. That brings the statewide total to 1,169,678 cases in the past 15-months, of which 90% have recovered.

Locally, there were 59 new cases; most of them coming from Northumberland County with 28 new cases, bringing the county total to 9,356. Snyder County had five new cases for a total of 3,565. Union County has 20 new cases for a total of 5,993. Montour County, six new cases for a total of 1,977.

Statewide, the Department of Health reports, vaccine providers have administered over nine million total vaccine doses, with 43.4% of the population 18 and over fully vaccinated. In the latest vaccine data, locally, 2,049 more people have had at least one dose of a vaccine:

Northumberland County, 592 more, total 62,532, 29,521 one dose, 33,011 have two.

Snyder County has 1,189 more doses in arm, total 22,371; 9,816 have one, 12,555 have two.

Union County, 214 new doses for a total of 27,995 (12,429 one, 15,566 two)

Montour County, 54 more shots, 18,603 have at least one, 8,719 have one, 9,884 have two.

Also in Friday’s update there were some slight changes to statewide hospitalizations, as there are now 2,012 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 436 patients are in the intensive care unit and 237 are on ventilators.

Locally, not many changes in the number of local residents in the hospital. Geisinger Danville has four new patients with 48 total coronavirus patients, with one additional person in intensive care (19), and five people on ventilators. Geisinger Shamokin has four patients, including two in the ICU, and Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg has 17 COVID patients, four are in intensive care.

The state also reported 47 new deaths for a total of 26,494 people who have died from COVID-19 related disease since the pandemic began. There were no new deaths locally (Northumberland County 347; Snyder County 84, Union County 86 and Montour 63 deaths).

Bucknell University, which has had 568 cases of the disease since the start of the spring semester, and dozens of cases lately, now has 38 active cases. 36 students and two staff have the disease right now, according to the university, and 18 % of its isolation space is in use. Susquehanna University now has 20 active student cases, they’ve had 150 cases this semester.