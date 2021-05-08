Over 2,600 New Statewide COVID Cases, Hospitalizations Below 2,000

HARRISBURG – New statewide COVID-19 cases are below 3,000 for the sixth time in seven days and statewide hospitalizations are now below 2,000. In its daily update Saturday, the state Department of health said there were 2,610 additional positive cases of COVID-19. That brings the statewide total to 1,172,288 cases in the past 15-months, of which 90% have recovered.

Locally, there were 41 new cases; most of them coming from Northumberland County with 19 new cases, bringing the county total to 9,375. Snyder County had nine new cases for a total of 3,574. Union County has 11 new cases for a total of 6,004. Montour County, two new cases for a total of 1,979.

Also in Saturday’s update there were some slight changes to statewide hospitalizations, as there are now 1,924 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 427 patients are in the intensive care unit and 242 are on ventilators.

There are no changes to the local hospitalization numbers. Geisinger Danville has 48 total coronavirus patients, with one additional person in intensive care (19), and five people on ventilators. Geisinger Shamokin has four patients, including two in the ICU, and Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg has 17 COVID patients, four are in intensive care.

Statewide, the Department of Health reports, vaccine providers have administered over 9.1 million total vaccine doses, with 44.1% of the population 18 and over fully vaccinated. In the vaccine data locally, 1,470 more people have had at least one dose of a vaccine:

Northumberland County, 678 more, total 63, 210, 29,935 one dose, 33,275 have two.

Snyder County has 341 more doses in arm, total 22,712; 9,939 have one, 12,773 have two.

Union County, 241 new doses for a total of 28,236 (12,591 one, 15,645 two)

Montour County, 210 more shots, 18,813 have at least one, 8,862 have one, 9,951 have two.

The state also reported 38 new deaths for a total of 26,532 people who have died from COVID-19 related disease since the pandemic began. There were no new deaths locally (Northumberland County 347; Snyder County 84, Union County 86 and Montour 63 deaths).

Bucknell University, which has had 568 cases of the disease since the start of the spring semester, now has 29 active cases. 27 students and two staff have the disease right now, and according to the university, and 14 % of its isolation space is in use. Susquehanna University now has 20 active student cases, they’ve had 150 cases this semester.