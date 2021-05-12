Over 2,100 New Statewide COVID Cases, 39 New Valley Cases

HARRISBURG – New statewide COVID cases remain relatively low, but there is a new death in Northumberland County. In its daily update Tuesday, the state Department of health said there were 2,179 additional positive cases of COVID-19. That brings the statewide total to 1,179,251 cases in the past 15-months, of which 91% have recovered.

Locally, there were 39 new cases; Northumberland County has 13 new cases, bringing the county total to 9,418. Snyder County had 12 new cases for a total of 3,603. Union County has 12 new cases for a total of 6,034. Montour County has two new cases for a total of 1,983.

The state also reported 52 new deaths for a total of 26,659 people who have died from COVID-19 related disease since the pandemic began. There are no new deaths locally: Northumberland County has total of 348, Snyder County 84, Union County 86 and Montour 63 deaths).

Also in Wednesday’s update there were some slight changes to statewide hospitalizations, as there are now 1,712 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 397 patients are in the intensive care unit and 231 are on ventilators.

There are some slight changes to the local hospitalization numbers from the last two days. Geisinger Danville has 42 total coronavirus patients, with 15 in intensive care, and seven people on ventilators. Geisinger Shamokin has three patients, including one in the ICU, and Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg has 13 COVID patients, one is in intensive care.

In statewide vaccine data, over 9.3 million doses have been administered and 46.2% of Pennsylvanians 18 and older are fully vaccinated. In the vaccine data locally, 586 more people have had at least one dose of a vaccine:

Northumberland County, 247 more, total 64,359, 30,677 one dose, 33,682 have two.

Snyder County has 168 more doses in arm, total 23,296; 10,196 have one, 13,100 have two.

Union County, 130 new doses for a total of 28,744 (12,878 one, 15,866 two)

Montour County, 41 more shots, 19,118 have at least one, 9,082 have one, 10,036 have two.

Bucknell University, which has had 569 cases of the disease since the start of the spring semester, now has nine active cases, all among students, and according to the university, and 4% of its isolation space is in use. Susquehanna University now has 14 active student cases, they’ve had 157 cases this semester.