Over $2.1 Million in Relief Heading to Valley Hospitality Industry

HARRISBURG – Over $2.1 million in state COVID relief funding is heading to the Valley to help get businesses in the hospitality industry back on their feet. Governor Tom Wolf announced Monday its part of $72 million in pandemic relief heading to 41 counties total.

The governor says $1 million in relief is heading to Northumberland County, over $500,000 is heading to Union County, over $450,000 heading to Snyder County and over $206,000 is heading to Montour County. The governor says funding must be provided to businesses by July 15 and eligible businesses are encouraged to apply if their county has funding available.

This round of funding dates back to when Governor Wolf secured a transfer of $145 million that was appropriated by the legislature into grants for businesses under the CHIRP program.