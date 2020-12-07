Over 15,000 new statewide COVID cases, 270 new locally

HARRISBURG – There are over 15,000 new statewide cases, including 270 new Valley cases over the last two days.

In its daily update Monday which includes Sunday, the state Department of Health confirmed over 15,000 new cases statewide, bring the state’s total to over 426,000 people have tested positive for coronavirus since the pandemic began. There are over 170 new deaths reported statewide as well, and the state death toll is now over 11,300. More people are in the hospital because of the virus; there are also over 5,400 statewide hospitalizations. Of them, 1,100 people are in an ICU and over 600 people are on ventilators.

In the Valley the last two days, 107 new cases have been reported in Northumberland County, they’ve reached 3,135 positive tests since the start of the pandemic. Two new deaths are reported in the county, meaning, 143 people have died from the disease. Montour has 81 new cases, they’ve reached 1,063 people with the disease and 16 deaths. Snyder has 33 new cases at 1,215 overall and 24 deaths. Union has 49 new cases at 1,919 overall and 19 deaths.

At Valley Hospitals (updated Monday):

Geisinger Danville has two more patients: 95 are admitted, 14 are on ventilators and 25 in the adult ICU

Geisinger Shamokin has two fewer patients: 13 people admitted, and one in the ICU.

Evangelical Community Hospital has eight new patients: 43 patients, four on ventilators, 9 in ICU admitted

At Regional prisons (updated Monday):

SCI Coal Township has a total of 38 inmates and 27 staff with active cases.

Allenwood Federal Prisons have 73 inmates (3 at USP Allenwood, 69 at Medium, one at Low) and 24 staffers with COVID.

Lewisburg has seven active cases right now among staff.

At Valley long-term care facilities (updated Monday):