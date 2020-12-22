Over 14,000 COVID-19 deaths statewide, Valley prison cases going up 

HARRISBURG – The COVID-19 death toll statewide has reached over 14,000, and there are number of new cases in Valley prisons. In its daily update Tuesday, the state Department of Health confirmed 231 new statewide deaths, with the death toll now over 14,200. 7,962 new cases have also been confirmed, with the total now over 571,000, of which 61% have recovered. Statewide hospitalizations are now over 6,100, including over 1,200 in the ICU and over 700 on ventilators.

In the Valley, cases at regional prisons are going up:

SCI Coal Township has an increase of 32 new cases – there are now a total of 56 inmates and 14 staff with active cases.

Allenwood Federal Prisons have 142 inmates (135 at Low, 7 at Medium, 0 at USP Allenwood) and 44 staffers with COVID.

Lewisburg has 35 new cases – there are now a total of 73 active resident cases and 11 active cases right now among staff.

In the rest of the Valley, 54 new Northumberland County cases have been confirmed at 4,298 since the start of the pandemic, as well as a new death at 197 total. Union County has 62 new cases at 2,567 overall and two new deaths at 29 total. Snyder has 16 new cases at 1,691 overall and a new death at 34, and Montour has 10 new cases at 895 overall and 19 deaths.

At Valley Hospitals (updated Tuesday):

Geisinger Danville has three less patients – 139 patients admitted, 28 are on ventilators and 40 in the adult ICU

Geisinger Shamokin has one new patient –13 people admitted, and four in the ICU.

Evangelical Community Hospital has five new patients – 58 patients, one on a ventilator, 11 in ICU admitted

At Valley long-term care facilities (updated Tuesday):

Among 16 Northumberland County facilities – 779 total resident cases, 198 total staff cases and 142 deaths Watsontown Nursing and Rehabilitation has 163 active cases – 97 among residents and 66 among staff. Mount Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation has 157 total cases – 98 among residents (12 active) and 59 among staff (13 active) Mountainview Coal Township has four active staff cases – 188 total among residents and staff

In two Snyder County facilities – 108 total resident cases, 26 total staff cases and 19 deaths

In five Montour County facilities – 135 total resident cases, 27 total staff cases, and eight deaths; at Grandview Nursing and Rehabilitation there are no active cases (272 total)

Among seven Union County facilities – 89 total resident cases, 25 total staff cases, and eight deaths

There are 3,168,882 individuals who have tested negative to date. Approximately 17,955 of our total cases are among health care workers. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.