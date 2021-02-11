1,300 More ‘First Doses’ Administered, Bucknell Cases Up

HARRISBURG – Over 1,300 more first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the Valley, but there are now close to 60 active cases at Bucknell University. In its daily update Thursday, the state Department of Health reported 1,382 more first doses have been administered in the Valley and 370 more people received their second dose and are fully vaccinated.

Montour –2,895 people who received first doses (+157 Thursday), 2,623 who received second doses (+63 Thursday)

Northumberland – 9,418 people who received first doses (+634 Thursday), 3,314 people who received second doses (+188 Thursday)

Snyder – 3,276 people who received first doses (+318 Thursday), 786 people who received second doses (+37 Thursday)

Union – 3,901 people who received first doses (+273 Thursday), 1,342 people who received second doses (+82 Thursday)

Statewide, there are over 791,000 people who received first doses and over 335,000 people who received second doses. That equals to over 1.4 million doses administered so far statewide.

At Bucknell University, there are now 17 more active cases at 59 total on campus (95 overall since the start of the spring semester) – 56 among students and three among faculty and staff. The university is on all remote learning this week and has 80% of its isolation space being used.

Elsewhere locally, 89 new cases and three new deaths have been reported:

Northumberland County has 33 new cases at 7,526 overall since the start of the pandemic. There’s also a new death at 309 total since March.

Snyder has 24 new cases at 2,879 overall and a new death at 73 total

Montour has three new cases at 1,689 overall and 55 total deaths

Union County has 37 new cases at 4,950 overall cases since the start of the pandemic and a new death at 78 total.

Statewide, new 115 deaths were reported Tuesday, putting the state death toll over 22,800. 3,978 new cases have also been confirmed and the state total is over 884,000, of which 86% have recovered.

Statewide hospitalizations are now down to over 2,600. Of those patients over 500 are in the ICU and just over 300 are on ventilators. In Valley hospitalizations:

Geisinger Danville has one fewer patient – 73 people admitted, 19 are in the ICU and one is on a ventilator.

Geisinger Shamokin has two more patients – 11 people admitted and one in the ICU.

Evangelical Community Hospital has six less patients – 13 patients admitted, two in the ICU and none on a ventilator.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.