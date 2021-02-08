Over 1,200 More First Vaccine Doses Administered, 115 New Valley Cases

HARRISBURG – Big progress continues to be made with the Valley’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution. In its daily update Monday, the Department of Health reports there are 1,249 more people in the Valley who have received their first dose, and 464 more people have received their second dose and are fully vaccinated.

Montour –2,658 people who received first doses (+206 Monday), 2,519 who received second doses (+31 Monday)

Northumberland – 8,514 people who received first doses (+638 Monday), 3,009 people who received second doses (+214 Monday)

Snyder – 2,858 people who received first doses (+142 Monday), 734 people who received second doses (+51 Monday)

Union – 3,542 people who received first doses (+263 Monday), 1,239 people who received second doses (+168 Monday)

Statewide, there are over 725,000 people who received first doses and over 286,000 people who received second doses.

Also locally, 115 new Valley cases have been confirmed the last two days, along with two new deaths.

Northumberland County 76 new cases at 7,404 overall since the start of the pandemic. There’s also one less death than listed over the weekend at 306 total deaths since March.

Snyder has 11 new cases at 2,821 overall and 70 total deaths

Montour has eight new cases at 1,675 overall and two new deaths at 55

Union County has 20 new cases at 4,876 overall cases since the start of the pandemic and 77 deaths.

At Bucknell University, there are now 39 active cases on campus -33 among students and six among faculty and staff. The university is on all remote learning this week.

Statewide, new 75 deaths were reported Monday, putting the state death toll over 22,400. 4,717 new cases have also been confirmed for Monday and the state total is over 870,000.

Statewide hospitalizations are now down to over 2,800. Of those patients over 500 are in the ICU and just under 300 are on ventilators. In Valley hospitalizations:

Geisinger Danville has one fewer patient- 72 people admitted, 21 are in the ICU and one are on ventilators.

Geisinger Shamokin has three fewer patients – 10 people admitted and four in the ICU.

Evangelical Community Hospital has four fewer patients – 19 patients admitted, three in the ICU and one on a ventilator.

The Department of Health did not include updates from Sunday in Monday’s update due to technical maintenance to the data server Sunday.