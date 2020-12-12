Over 11,000 New Statewide COVID-19 Cases, 99 New Valley Cases

HARRISBURG – Over 11,000 new statewide COVID-19 cases have been confirmed and there are under 100 new Valley cases. In its daily update Saturday, the state Department of Health confirmed 11,084 new cases, with the total over 481,000, of which 58% have recovered. 201 new deaths have also been confirmed and the state death toll is over 12, 400. There are over 5,900 statewide hospitalizations, including over 1,200 in the ICU and over 600 on ventilators.

In the Valley, 37 new Northumberland County cases have been confirmed at 3,560 since the start of the pandemic and 162 deaths. Union has 32 new cases at 2,132 overall and 19 deaths. Snyder has 24 new cases at 1,380 overall and 30 deaths. Montour has six new cases at 665 overall and 16 deaths.

At Valley Hospitals (updated Saturday):

Geisinger Danville – 119 patients admitted, 15 are on ventilators and 34 in the adult ICU

Geisinger Shamokin – 12 people admitted, and three in the ICU.

Evangelical Community Hospital – 42 patients, three on ventilators, 10 in ICU admitted

At Regional prisons (updated Saturday):

SCI Coal Township has a total of 45 inmates and 32 staff with active cases.

Allenwood Federal Prisons have 70 inmates (0 at USP Allenwood, 47 at Medium, 23 at Low) and 37 staffers with COVID.

Lewisburg now has 29 active resident cases and seven active cases right now among staff.

At Valley long-term care facilities (updated Saturday):

Among 14 Northumberland County facilities – 700 total resident cases, 181 total staff cases and 131 deaths Watsontown Nursing and Rehabilitation has 157 active cases – 97 among residents and 60 among staff. Mount Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation has 136 total cases – 88 among residents (38 active) and 48 among staff (22 active) Mountainview Coal Township has three active staff cases – 272 total among residents and staff

In two Snyder County facilities – 102 total resident cases, 19 total staff cases and 18 deaths

In four Montour County facilities – 88 total resident cases, 26 total staff cases, and eight deaths; at Grandview Nursing and Rehabilitation there are three active employee cases, one active resident case (184 total)

Among seven Union County facilities – 70 total resident cases, 20 total staff cases, and four deaths