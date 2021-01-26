Over 1,100 More First Doses Of Vaccine Distributed In Valley

HARRISBURG – Another big jump in the number of people in the Valley getting their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is being reported by the state Department of Health.

In Tuesday’s update, the Department of Health says 1,147 new first doses have been distributed in our area, and there have been 24 more second doses. Here are the total number of people receiving the vaccine so far, the increase from the day before, and the numbers related to the second doses:

Montour –2,692 first doses (+284 Tuesday), 974 second doses (+5 Tuesday)

Northumberland – 5,484 first doses (+431), 875 second doses (+4)

Snyder – 1,564 first doses (+313), 271 second doses (+8)

Union – 2,029 first doses (+119), 612 second doses (+7)

Statewide, there are over 451,000 first doses administered, and over 114,000 second doses administered.

Statewide hospitalizations are now down to just over 3,700. Of those patients, over 700 are in an ICU and over 400 are on ventilators. At Valley hospitals (updated Tuesday):

Geisinger Danville has one fewer patient – 124 people admitted, 28 in the ICU and 16 on ventilators.

Geisinger Shamokin has one new patient – nine people admitted and two in the ICU.

Evangelical Community Hospital has two fewer patients – 40 patients admitted, four in the ICU and one on a ventilator.

Locally, 79 new positive test results have been confirmed, including 48 in Northumberland County. They’ve reached 6,546 total since the pandemic began. Union County has 23 new cases, hitting 3,915 more cases overall, and Snyder has eight new cases, reaching 2,452 overall. Montour’s case count was reconciled again, now listed at 1,524 overall cases, instead of 1,545 listed Monday. Statewide, 4,628 new cases have been confirmed and the total is now over 812,000, of which 79% have recovered.

Also statewide, 219 new deaths have been confirmed, and the state death toll is over 20,800. That includes two new Valley deaths, both in Snyder County, they’ve reached 65 total COVID-19 deaths. Northumberland, Union and Montour counties remain with 287, 69, and 45, respectively.

Numbers at Valley state and federal prisons are ticking back upward recently:

SCI Coal Township has zero inmates infected, but active staff infections have doubled to 30.

Allenwood Federal Prisons have 34 inmates infected – 10 at the Medium campus (+4 Tuesday), 24 at Low (+22 Tuesday), none at USP Allenwood – and 69 staffers with COVID.

Lewisburg penitentiary has 68 active inmate cases and 32 active cases right now among staff.

At Valley long-term care facilities (updated Tuesday with slight upticks):

Among 17 Northumberland County facilities – 897 total resident cases, 213 total staff cases and 179 deaths. Mount Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation has 163 total cases – 99 among residents (zero active) and 71 among staff (eight active) Mountainview Coal Township has one active resident case – 279 total among residents and staff

In two Snyder County facilities – 116 total resident cases, 31 total staff cases and 20 deaths

In six Montour County facilities – 263 total resident cases, 57 total staff cases, and 20 deaths; at Grandview Nursing and Rehabilitation there are 11 active resident cases and four active staff cases (229 total)

Among seven Union County facilities – 225 total resident cases, 36 total staff cases, and 27 deaths

At Valley state run facilities, slight changes Tuesday:

Selinsgrove Center – 54 total residents have been infected (12 active), 189 staff have been infected (19 active), and there’s ‘less than five deaths’ reported among residents

Danville State Hospital – 36 total patients have been infected (no active cases), 31 staff have been infected (seven active), and there’s ‘less than five deaths’ reported among residents

The state says there are 3,579,851 people who have tested negative for the disease.