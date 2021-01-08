Over 10,000 New Statewide COVID-19 Cases, State total Over 700,000 Cases

HARRISBURG – Over 10,000 new statewide COVID-19 cases have been confirmed, including 238 new Valley cases. In its daily update Friday, the state Department of Health confirmed 10,178 new statewide cases, with the total now over 703,000, of which 73% have recovered. 215 new statewide deaths have also been confirmed, and the state death toll is over 17,300.

In the Valley, Northumberland County has 118 new cases at 5,597 since the start of the pandemic, along with three new deaths at 248 total. Union County has 78 new cases at 3,235 overall and 49 deaths. Snyder has 31 new cases at 2,107 overall and 48 deaths. Montour has eight new cases at 1,220 overall and 30 deaths.

Also in the Valley, SCI Coal Township continues to experience a major outbreak, now with 225 inmates infected, along with 15 staff. Valley federal prisons continue experiencing outbreaks:

Allenwood Federal Prisons are down to 135 inmates infected – 75 at the Medium campus, 59 at Low, 1 at USP Allenwood – and 52 staffers with COVID.

Lewisburg penitentiary has 54 active inmate cases and 31 active cases right now among staff.

For hospitalizations, there are over 5,300 statewide – of those patients, over 1,000 are in the ICU and 600 are on ventilators. At Valley hospitals:

Geisinger Danville (no changes) – 172 people admitted, 34 in the ICU and 22 are on ventilators.

Geisinger Shamokin (no changes) –15 people admitted and three in the ICU.

Evangelical Community Hospital has one fewer patient – 47 patients now, 11 in the ICU and none on a ventilator.

At Valley state run facilities (updated Friday):

Selinsgrove Center – 46 total residents have been infected (28 active), 155 staff have been infected (47 active)

Danville State Hospital – 37 total patients have been infected (17 active), 26 staff have been infected (nine active)

At Valley long-term care facilities (updated Friday):

Among 17 Northumberland County facilities – 828 total resident cases, 204 total staff cases and 164 deaths. These numbers represent slight changes: Watsontown Nursing and Rehabilitation has 163 active cases – 97 among residents and 66 among staff. Mount Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation has 162 total cases – 99 among residents (zero active) and 63 among staff (two active) Mountainview Coal Township has three active staff case and one active resident case – 278 total among residents and staff

In two Snyder County facilities – 113 total resident cases, 29 total staff cases and 20 deaths

In six Montour County facilities – 180 total resident cases, 52 total staff cases, and 13 deaths; at Grandview Nursing and Rehabilitation there is one active resident case (191 total)

Among seven Union County facilities – 177 total resident cases, 33 total staff cases, and 19 deaths

As of Thursday, 390 more vaccine doses had been administered (over 177,000 doses administered statewide) – the state did not provide an update in Friday’s report.

Montour – 96 more doses administered (2,038 total)

Northumberland – 189 more doses administered (2,009 total)

Snyder – 37 more doses administered (468 total)

Union – 68 more doses administered (1,089 total)

There are 3,352,377 individuals who have tested negative to date. Approximately 20,341 of our total cases are among health care workers. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.