Over 100 Active COVID Cases at Bucknell, Over 4,600 New Statewide Cases

HARRISBURG – Bucknell University is back over the century mark in active cases on campus. On its dashboard Wednesday, Bucknell has 103 total active cases, that’s six more than Tuesday – 101 among students, two among faculty and staff. So far this semester, 497 students and faculty have had the disease, and 65% of the university’s isolation space is in use. University officials say there are still no plans to put restrictions back into place after an outbreak on campus at the beginning of the semester.

Susquehanna University remains 16 students and three faculty members with the virus currently. 129 have had COVID since the start of the semester.

In its daily update Wednesday, the state Department of Health reported 4,602 new cases, for a total of 1,118,470 cases in Pennsylvania. Locally, there are 53 more cases. Northumberland County has the sharpest increase with 25 more cases; their total is 9,028 cases since the pandemic began. There were 12 new cases in Union County (5,770 total), nine new cases in Snyder County (for a total of 3,465) and seven new cases in Montour County (1,921).

60 new statewide deaths were also reported in Monday’s update, for a total of 25,827 since the start of the pandemic. There were no new deaths locally once again; Northumberland County has had 342 deaths, Montour County has had 62, Snyder County has had 82 and Union County 86.

The number of vaccinations is growing; locally 1,736 more people have had at least a shot of vaccines.

Snyder County has 341 more people with at least one dose (18,879 total, 7,876 have two, 11,003 have one shot).

Union County has 429 more people with at least one dose (22,814, total, 13,392 have two, 9,422 have one shot).

Northumberland County has 803 more people with at least one dose (53,842, 24,464 have two, 29,378 have one).

Montour County has 163 more people with at least one dose (16,986 total, 7,786 have two, 9,200 have one).

To date, the state has administered 7,409,970 doses total through April 21:

First/single doses: 4,793,587 administered

Second doses: 2,616,383 administered

Meanwhile, 2,842 people are hospitalized, with 579 in the ICU and 298 on ventilators. Local hospitalization numbers are relatively the same: Geisinger Danville has 44 COVID-19 patients, 11 are in intensive care and nine on ventilators. Geisinger Shamokin still has five coronavirus patients, two of whom are in intensive care, and Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg has five new patients for 27 total patients, of whom, seven are in intensive care.