Over $1.9 Million Raised for Raise The Region 2021

SUNBURY – Another successful year is in the books for the Raise The Region campaign. This year’s campaign concluded just before midnight Thursday night with over $1.9 million raised for local non-profits in our six-county region.

The leaderboard shows the highest level of donations went for the Northumberland Christian School with over $82,000 raised and 204 donors. Middlecreek Area Community Center was second with over $75,000 raised and they had 59 donors.

Raise the Region is put on each year by the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania. You can check out the results at www.raisetheregion.org.