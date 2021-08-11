Organizers, Residents Happy to be Back at Snyder County Night Out

SELINSGROVE – After being wiped out by the pandemic last year, East Snyder Park in Selinsgrove was full once again for Snyder County Night Out.

“Oh its such a relief. We were very, very sad not to be able to have it last year….it was the right thing to do, the safe thing to do…but oh my gosh, we’re so happy to be back,” That’s Snyder County Coalition for Kids Organizer and county District Attorney Mike Piecuch.

A big crowd packed the park for the annual event where residents can interact with local law enforcement and first responders and enjoy food and games.

Piecuch says this is especially important for the community after the events of the past year and a half, “We don’t spend enough time making those connections, until there’s a crisis, right? And by making these connections, who doesn’t love to go up to talk to the firefighters and look at their equipment, or meet the K-9 ‘Leo’ from the sheriff’s office. Something that’s educational and fun.”