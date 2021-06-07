One Unresponsive After Crash in East Buffalo Township

LEWISBURG – One person was unresponsive after a two vehicle crash in the Lewisburg area Monday afternoon. According to the Union County Fire Wire, the accident was first reported around 4:45 p.m. Monday along West Market Street in East Buffalo Township, Union County.

According to the fire wire, two vehicles are involved and one person was unresponsive and still in one of the vehicles. Central Susquehanna Regional 911 says first responders are still tending to that patient and there’s no other information at this time.

A portion of West Market Street was closed for a time but has since reopened.

We’re working to gather more details.