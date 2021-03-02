One Suspect Identified, More Possible After Series of Sunset Skating Rink Fights

SHAMOKIN DAM – State police say an 11-year-old girl was the victim of an assault at the hands of a 14-year-old recently, and the incident may have part of an online trend. It happened in Shamokin Dam where there were a series of fights, some of which were videotaped.

State police say one of the victim’s parents arrived at the Selinsgrove barracks to report the incident, which reportedly occurred last Saturday at Sunset Skating Rink. Troopers say the assault resembled that of an online trend called a ‘knockout challenge’ or ‘knockout game.’

That’s when someone attacks another person, and the incident is posted online. In this case, the perpetrator struck the unidentified victim in the head multiple times before the victim was able to escape.

Video footage was obtained after at least two other juvenile females involved put videos on social media. Troopers say only the 14-year-old girl has been identified as a suspect so far, but there were also numerous other fights reported.

The investigation continues and troopers say applicable charges will be filed.