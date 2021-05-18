One New Valley COVID Death, Over 1,700 New Cases

HARRISBURG – There is a new COVID-19 death in the Valley, but the statewide case count continues to lessen. In its daily update Tuesday, the state Department of Health reported a new death in Northumberland County for a total of 353. Montour County remains with a total of 66 deaths, Union remains with 86 total deaths and there are still 84 deaths in Snyder County.

In Pennsylvania, the state also reported 38 new deaths for a total of 26,871 people who have died from COVID-19 related disease since the pandemic began.

Overall, the state also says there were 1,730 additional new positive cases of COVID-19 the last three days. Locally, there were 36 new cases; Northumberland County has 16 of those new cases, bringing the county total to 9,490. Snyder County has seven new cases for a total of 3,627. Union County has 10 new cases for a total of 6,071. Montour County has three new cases for a total of 1,994.

The state Department of Health also says nearly over 4.2 million people are fully vaccinated and 49.1% of the population 18 and over are fully vaccinated, and over 9.7 total doses have been administered. As for local vaccine data, 487 more people received at least one dose of a vaccine.

258 Northumberland County residents have received one of the shots of the vaccine, now 66,555 people in the county have been vaccinated (34,576 partially, 31,979 fully). Snyder County has 102 more doses in arm for a total of 24,282 (13,540 partially, 10,742 fully). Union County resident have 107 new doses for a total of 29,774 (16,255 partially, 13,519 fully) and Montour County, 20 more shots for a total 19,769 (10,322 partially, 9,447 fully).

Statewide hospitalizations are also continuing to go down, with 1,427 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 320 patients are in an intensive care unit and 211 are on a ventilator.

There are no changes to the local hospitalization numbers. Geisinger Danville has two new coronavirus patients for a total of 34, with 13 in intensive care, and four people on ventilators. Geisinger Shamokin now has two patients, including one in the ICU. No change at Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg where they have 13 COVID patients, with one in intensive care.

Bucknell University, which has had 572 cases of the disease since the start of the spring semester, now has three active cases, all among students. Susquehanna University’s COVID dashboard is no longer active, as students have completed the spring semester.