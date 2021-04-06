One Critical, More Details from Route 15 Crash

ALLENWOOD – Four people were injured, including on critically, in a Saturday morning crash on Route 15 near the Union-Lycoming County line.

Troopers tell us, 54-year-old William Blackwell of Williamsport was one of four people injured, and he is in critical condition at Geisinger. Two people who were in his vehicle suffered injuries and were taken to UPMC Williamsport.

Troopers say it happened when Blackwell’s car collided a vehicle driven by 28-year-old Chicane Barkholz of Muncy. They say she crossed the center line along Route 15 in Gregg Township, Union County.

Blackwell’s vehicle rolled over several times after impact. Barkholz was taken to Geisinger for treatment of minor injuries. The crash occurred just after 5 a.m. last Saturday and both lanes of Route 15 in that area were shutdown for several hours.