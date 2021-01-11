Oaklyn Elementary Moving To Remote Instruction Until Friday

SUNBURY – Oaklyn Elementary School is heading back to remote learning for most of this week, after two probable COVID-19 cases were reported. Shikellamy School District Superintendent Dr. Jason Bendle announced Monday Oaklyn Elementary will conduct remote learning Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday this week. The building will then be deep cleaned and reopened for students Friday.

Dr. Bendle says according to the state Department of Health, probably cases are treated the same as positive cases and the district has to follow guidelines for closing buildings after two cases.