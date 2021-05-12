Nursing Home Residents Enjoy Shikellamy Band Performance

SUNBURY – It’s the first time in over a year the Shikellamy High School Marching Braves are performing in front of people again, and they did so while giving back to the community. The Shikellamy band performed for nursing home residents in Sunbury Wednesday – one at ManorCare Skilled Nursing Facility and one at The Mansion Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.

Shikellamy Senior Shawn Culp plays the tuba, “We haven’t been able to perform since March of 2020 and so it was finally something to get out and perform in front of people and the residents haven’t been able to get out so it was just something nice to do for the community. It was very nice to get back out and do it again.”

The band performed 10 pieces in two half hour concerts outside both facilities, having worked on some pieces since October. Mansion Rehabilitation resident Mary Manley was grateful for something to look forward to again for the first time in over a year as well, “I think they were beautiful. They did a beautiful job. It was wonderful.”

Katie Downs of Geisinger Hospice says the idea has been in the works for the last few months and this was a great opportunity for students to give back to the community, “Music is very healing and uplifting for everyone, but especially for older adults and during this time. It helps with depression and anxiety. We’re just so thankful to Shikellamy Area High School’s marching band, the two facilities that allowed us to come and we’re hoping to continue to do things like this.”

Downs says if there are any school districts in Northumberland, Union and Snyder counties that would like to participate, they should contact her. We have more info below:

Katie Downs, BSW

Hospice Account Executive

Geisinger Hospice – Northumberland

1253 North Susquehanna Trail, Suite 102

Selinsgrove, PA 17870

P: 570-473-6317

F: 570-452-8265

C: 570-332-1082

[email protected]