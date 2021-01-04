November 211 Report: Rent, Food Pantries Busy Lately

WILKES-BARRE – Looking for help paying rent and getting food were the top needs among Valley residents who contacted 2-1-1 lately. 2-1-1 is the statewide hotline to help families and individuals who need food, shelter and other services.

The November 2020 report from the Family Association of Northeastern Pennsylvania 2-1-1 system, which covers the entire Valley.

Of 91 contacts made to 2-1-1 from Northumberland County, 38 were for rent assistance, 25 were for food pantries, and 23 were for housing need. There were also 17 for electric service payment assistance, and 15 re quests for shelter.

Of 26 contacts made from Union County, 12 were for rent assistance and eight were for food pantries.

Of nine contacts made from Montour County, five were for rent assistance and three were for housing.

Of 24 contacts made from Snyder County, eight were for rent assistance and another eight were for food pantries.

Across Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania overall, over 2,100 contacts were made for the month of November, with over 600 for rent, and over 400 for food pantries. 2-1-1 is an endeavor of state and local United Ways.