Northumberland County Wins Suit with Coal Township Over Permit Fees

SUNBURY – Northumberland County has won its long dispute with Coal Township over county prison permit fees. According to Northumberland County Court Administrator Kevin O’Hearn, Lycoming County Judge Dudley Anderson ruled Monday the township has 30 days to pay the county over $267,000.

Northumberland County originally filed suit against Coal Township in January 2018 over the battle of fees from the county’s $2.2 million prison project.

According to O’Hearn, the judge said in previous court rulings, building permit fees fall in line with in license fees, which favors the county’s suit.