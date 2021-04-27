Northumberland County Receives $1 million State Loan for Sewer Project

HARRISBURG – In Northumberland County, one municipality in the Turbotville area will receive a big state loan for a sewer project. Governor Tom Wolf announced Wednesday Lewis Township is receiving a loan of $1,002,000 to establish a public sewer service.

The governor says the project serve homes in the area of Schnell Road and Koch Road, and will pay for the installation of a 1,400 gravity sewer main line. The project will eliminate malfunctioning onlot disposal systems and reduce threats to public health resulting from those systems.

The project is one of 25 projects across 19 counties through PENNVEST, with a total investment of $117 million.