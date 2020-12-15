Northumberland County President Judge Seeking Retention Election

SUNBURY – A long-time Northumberland County judge is seeking retention election again next year. County president judge Charles Saylor announced Monday he’ll be placing his name on the ballot again in 2021. His term is about to expire and he says he had to let the Department of State know by January 4. Saylor believes his nearly twenty years experience is something everyone can rely on, and he’ll continue to be fair, knowledgeable and hard-working.

Judge Saylor has served as President Judge for the past five years, and Chairman for the County Prison Board. His salary of over $187,000 will remain the same next year.