Northumberland County May Seek Refund or Replacement of Voting Machines

SUNBURY – Three elections in and there are still multiple issues with newly purchased voting machines in Northumberland County. Now the county is seeking solutions from the state, which may lead to a refund or replacement for the machines.

Commissioner Chairman Sam Schiccatano says the state is looking into what happened in Tuesday’s primary that saw 17 of 74 precincts have difficulty closing down machines. That delayed the county’s full results until Wednesday.

A frustrated Schiccatano says the county can’t have this happen every election and he’s in touch with the state to work out the issues.

Previously, paper ballots frequently jammed in the primary and general election in 2020. After the Wolf Administration required the purchase of new voting machines last year, Northumberland County purchased 190 new machines for nearly $1 million before some reimbursement.