Northumberland County Man Inappropriately Touched Teen

WKOK Staff | April 10, 2021 |

SUNBURY— A Shamokin man pleaded guilty to indecent assault of a minor while he was out on bail for another assault case.  20-year-old James Dannheimer pleaded guilty Friday in Northumberland County Court.  The Daily Item reports Dannheimer dated a 14-year-old Kulpmont girl and lied to his family about the girl’s age.  Dannheimer was 19 at the time and free on bail for a different assault accusation.  The first case involved a 50-year-old victim who was assaulted while she was sleeping.  Dannheimer will be sentenced within 90 days after a pre-sentence investigation is conducted.

