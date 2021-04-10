Northumberland County Man Inappropriately Touched Teen

SUNBURY— A Shamokin man pleaded guilty to indecent assault of a minor while he was out on bail for another assault case. 20-year-old James Dannheimer pleaded guilty Friday in Northumberland County Court. The Daily Item reports Dannheimer dated a 14-year-old Kulpmont girl and lied to his family about the girl’s age. Dannheimer was 19 at the time and free on bail for a different assault accusation. The first case involved a 50-year-old victim who was assaulted while she was sleeping. Dannheimer will be sentenced within 90 days after a pre-sentence investigation is conducted.