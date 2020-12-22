Northumberland County Commissioners Pass No-Tax Increase Budget

SUNBURY – After seeing a tax increase this year, Northumberland County residents will not see a tax increase next year. During Tuesday’s public meeting, the Northumberland County Commissioners voted unanimously on the $82.9 million budget.

Commissioner Chairman Sam Schiccatano says the board was able to pass a balanced budget by cutting out $1.2 million. Schiccatano says the county asked department heads with budgets significantly over last year’s budget to make cuts, and they agreed. The board was also able to bring revenue over to help balance the budget, and the county is working on new ways to bring in revenue for the future.

Commissioners also unanimously approved a 1.5% increase and a $.25 increase per hour for 169 non-bargaining employees starting with the first pay period of 2021 – that makes up for 2.64% of the budget ($112,702.05). Schiccatano says that was considered when trying to balance out this year’s budget as a show of appreciation for those employees who didn’t receive a raise in 2020.