SUNBURY – Northumberland County residents are being told to report emergencies directly to fire departments or emergency medical service stations due to a communication system outage. The Northumberland County 911 Center says utility lines are down across the county.

An alert was sent out just after 9 p.m. Wednesday night and is in effect until at least 11:30 p.m. The outage is likely due to severe thunderstorms sweeping through the area.