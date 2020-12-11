Susquehanna University: COVID Suspension of Winter Sports

SELINSGROVE, Pa. – There will be no winter sports competition at Susquehanna University this year. President Jonathan Green announced Friday that winter varsity and club athletics competition has been suspended. That includes men’s and women’s basketball, swimming & diving, and indoor track & field as well as club ice hockey.

The decision to suspend athletic competition for winter sports was made to ensure the health and safety of the campus community. The Landmark Conference is expected to make its final decision in January, but Green wanted the student-athletes to be made aware before the end of the semester so they can plan. The conference’s decision will not change Susquehanna’s position.