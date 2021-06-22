No More Counties ‘Substantial’ for COVID Spread, 3 Valley Counties ‘Low’

HARRISBURG – More big news as Pennsylvania continues turning the corner from the pandemic – there are no longer any counties with significant spread. On the COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring Dashboard, state officials say there are no counties listed in the ‘substantial’ category of community spread, which has been the highest category. The statewide percent-positivity rate has also decreased from 1.9% to 1.4%.

In the Valley, Montour, Union and Snyder Counties are listed in the ‘low’ category for COVID spread, while Northumberland County remains in the ‘moderate’ category.