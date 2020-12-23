No Evidence of Any Significant COVID Mutations in PA

HARRISBURG – Reports of a coronavirus mutation in the U.K. have spurred some questions about the potential impact in the U.S. In a recent press briefing, PA Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine says so far, there’s been no evidence of any significant mutations in Pennsylvania or in the United States.

“We are watching the news out of England, so we’ll see. A lot of that has to be evaluated and studied by virologists, by people who specialize in viruses, to really outline the possible mutations, about the impact of the mutations,” he said.

A flurry of European travel restrictions were announced last weekend over worries about the fast-spreading new variant of the virus. Dr. Levine says while they will continue to watch data very closely, it’s nothing that Pennsylvanians need to worry about at this time.