New Year’s Eve Trivia Night to Benefit Children’s Museum

LEWISBURG – Test your trivia knowledge with a Family Game Night on New Year’s Eve with the Lewisburg Children’s Museum. A virtual trivia night will be held using Kahoot and Zoom platforms and families can participate by using both a computer and smartphone.

It’s taking place December 31 at 6:30 p.m. and registration is required at $10 per team. Proceeds benefit the Museum, which has lost over $100,000 in revenue since the start of the pandemic in March.

The event is hosted by Chad Hershberger, host of this year’s Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation “Talk to Santa” program and Executive Director at Camp Mount Luther. For more information and to register, go to lewisburgchildrensmuseum.org.