New Statewide COVID Cases Stay Below 500, 5 New Valley Cases

HARRISBURG – New sets of COVID-19 cases across Pennsylvania continue to be below 500 and the Valley’s numbers remain low. In its daily update Thursday, the state Department of Health reported 277 new cases, for a total of 1,209,725 – 96% of those people have fully recovered. Locally, there were just five new cases, four in Northumberland County for a total of 9,699 since the start of the pandemic. Union has one new case with a total of 6,152, Snyder County remains with 3,673 cases, and Montour remains with 2,019.
There were 15 new deaths reported statewide for the virus, for a total of 27,546 since the pandemic began. There were no new deaths locally once again – Northumberland County remains with 357 deaths, Union has 89, Snyder has 85 and Montour has 67 deaths.
Statewide hospitalizations continue going down, with 454 total, including 113 in the ICU and 79 on ventilators. Geisinger Danville has 20 COVID patients, seven of those in the ICU and two on ventilators. Geisinger Shamokin has one patient, and Evangelical Community Hospital has four COVID patients, with two in intensive care.
In statewide vaccine data, the Department of Health says 11.3 million total doses have been administered, with 5.1 million fully vaccinated – 57.8% of those 18 and older are fully vaccinated as well.
In the Valley, there were 436 more vaccine doses administered. Northumberland County administered 255 more doses, for a total of 76,501 (38,190 fully vaccinated, 38,311 partially). Snyder County has 97 more doses for a total of 27,686 (12,758 fully, 14,928 partially), Union has 90 new doses, 34,072 total (16,321 fully, 17,751 partially), and Montour has 44 new doses, 21,673 total (10,649 fully, 11,024 partially).