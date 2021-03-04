New Statewide COVID Cases Over 3,000; Over 2,000 More Valley Vaccine Doses Administered

HARRISBURG – Thursday’s new set of statewide COVID-19 cases are back over 3,000 for the first time in a few days, but over 2,000 more vaccine doses have been administered in the Valley. In its daily update Thursday, the state Department of Health confirmed 3,028 new statewide cases, and the state’s total is now 941,439, of which 90% have recovered. 50 new deaths have also been identified via the Pennsylvania death registry the last two days, reported for a total of 24,219 since March.

The department also confirmed 23 new Valley cases:

Northumberland County has 16 new cases, reaching 8,034 cases overall since the start of the pandemic. There are also a total of 324 deaths since March.

Union County has no new cases at 5,273 overall cases since the start of the pandemic and a total of 81 deaths.

Snyder has five new cases at 3,057 overall and a total of 80 deaths.

Montour has two new cases at 1,785 overall cases, and a total of 60 deaths.

Also in Thursday’s update, the department reported 2,231 more doses were administered across the Valley, either first or second:

Montour – 10,831 total doses administered (6,555 partial, 4,276 full)

Northumberland – 25,595 total doses administered (17,189 partial, 8,406 full)

Snyder – 8,128 total doses administered (5,623 partial, 2,505 full)

Union – 10,110 total doses administered (6,939 partial, 3,171 full)

To date, of the 3,699,180 doses allocated through March 6, we have administered 2,666,598 doses total through March 3:

First/single doses, 85 percent (1,840,397 administered of 2,172,935 allocated)

Second doses, 54 percent (826,201 administered of 1,526,245 allocated)

The Department of Health also reported another decrease in statewide hospitalizations Tuesday, there are now over 1,600 people hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide. Of that number, 350 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. 177 are on ventilators. Locally:

Geisinger Danville has two new patients – 31 people admitted, seven are in the ICU and five are on a ventilator.

Geisinger Shamokin – four people are admitted and none in the ICU or on a ventilator.

Evangelical Community Hospital – seven patients are admitted, none in the ICU and none are on a ventilator.

On its dashboard Thursday, Bucknell says there are 32 active cases on campus – 30 among students and two among faculty and staff; that number is one more than last updated Wednesday. The university’s isolation occupancy space is now only 23% used as well. Since the start of the spring there have been 321 cases on campus.

At Susquehanna University, there are now 30 active cases, 29 among students and one among faculty and staff.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.