New Statewide COVID Cases Over 3,000 Again, Over 1,200 more Valley Doses

HARRISBURG – Another big set of new COVID vaccinations in the Valley, while the new statewide case count was back over 3,000 again. In its daily update Tuesday, the state Department of Health confirmed another 1,240 local residents are at least partially vaccinated. The increase may still include some of the 2,000 teachers and school workers who were vaccinated at last weekend’s CSIU clinic that ended Monday.

There are 649 more people with at least one shot in Northumberland County (33,313 with at least one dose (19,461 at least one dose, 13,852 both).

Snyder County has 212 more people with at least one dose (10,847 with at least one dose (6,501 have both doses, 4,346 have one).

Montour County has 157 more people who have at least one dose. That brings to 12,680 who have had at least one dose (6,935 one dose, 5,745 both).

Union County has 222 people added to the total of 13,003 with at least one dose (7,927 first dose, 5,076 second)

To date, of the 4,699,560 doses allocated through March 20, we have administered 3,735,484 doses total through March 15:

First/single doses, 92 percent (2,486,324 administered of 2,705,155 allocated)

Second doses, 63 percent (1,249,147 administered of 1,994,405 allocated)

Statewide COVID cases were back over 3,000 again…at 3,119. That brings the state’s total to 970,717 since the pandemic began. Locally, there are 60 new cases of COVID-19 reported by the state Department of Health:

Northumberland County has 34 new positive tests reported. Now the county’s total is 8,251, with 328 deaths.

Union County has 12 new cases, now at a total of 5,320 and 83 deaths.

Nine new cases are reported in Snyder County. Now they’ve had 3,184 cases and 82 deaths.

Montour County has five new cases; their total 1,778 cases and 60 deaths.

Also over the last two days, there were 65 new deaths reported statewide, for a total of 24,652 deaths attributed to COVID-19. No new local deaths were reported in Tuesday’s update.

The number of hospitalizations locally is unchanged:

Geisinger Danville has one fewer patient – 28 patients admitted with coronavirus, nine in ICU and five on ventilators.

Geisinger Shamokin has two fewer patients – six patients admitted, one of whom are in the ICU, and none on ventilators.

Evangelical Community Hospital – five COVID-19 patients admitted right now, one is in the ICU, and none on ventilators.

Statewide, hospitalizations are relatively unchanged, 1,489 are admitted, 280 patients are in an intensive care unit, and 163 are on ventilators.

Outbreaks are reduced at Bucknell and Susquehanna University. Bucknell has had 335 cases during this semester, but now just 10 active cases (eight students and two faculty), and 17% of its isolation space is in use.

Susquehanna University has nine active total cases, all among students.