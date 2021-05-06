Statewide COVID Cases Below 3,000 Again, Hospitalizations Over 2,000

HARRISBURG – New statewide COVID-19 cases are below 3,000 for the fourth time in five days and statewide hospitalizations are now below 2,100. In its daily update Thursday, the state Department of health said there were 2,476 additional positive cases of COVID-19. That brings the statewide total to 1,166,692 cases in the past 15-months, of which 90% have recovered.

Locally, there were 32 new cases; most of them coming from Northumberland County with 15 new cases, bringing the county total to 9,328. Snyder County had eight new cases for a total of 3,560. Union County has eight new cases for a total of 5,973. Montour County, one new case for a total of 1,971.

Also in Thursday’s update there were some slight changes to statewide hospitalizations, as there are now 2,047 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 448 patients are in the intensive care unit and 235 are on ventilators.

Locally, not many changes in the number of local residents in the hospital. Geisinger Danville has 44 coronavirus patients, with one additional person in intensive care (18), and six people on ventilators. Geisinger Shamokin has three patients, and Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg has 17 COVID patients, four are in intensive care.

The state also reported 57 new deaths for a total of 26,447 people who have died from COVID-19 related disease since the pandemic began. There were no new deaths locally (Northumberland County 347; Snyder County 84, Union County 86 and Montour 63 deaths).

Bucknell University, which has had 563 cases of the disease since the start of the spring semester, and dozens of cases lately, now has 34 active cases. 32 students and two staff have the disease right now, according to the university, and 20% of its isolation space is in use. Susquehanna University now has 20 active student cases, they’ve had 146 cases this semester.

In the latest vaccine data, locally, 1,378 more people have had at least one dose of a vaccine:

Northumberland County, 671 more, total 61,940, 29,101 one dose, 32,839 have two.

Snyder County has 218 more doses in arm, total 21,182; 9,673 have one, 12,509 have two.

Union County, 406 new doses for a total of 27,781 (12,272 one, 15,509 two)

Montour County, 83 more shots, 18,549 have at least one, 8,680 have one, 9,869 have two.

Statewide, the Department of Health reports, vaccine providers have administered over 8.9 total vaccine doses, with 42.7 % of Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated.