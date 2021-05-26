New Statewide COVID Cases Back Over 1,000; 28 New Valley Cases

HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania’s daily COVID-19 case count is back above 1,000, snapping three straight days of less than 1,000 cases for the first time since late September. In its update Wednesday, the state Department of Health says there were 1,127 additional new positive cases of COVID-19, for a total of 1,198,595, of which 94% have recovered. Locally, there were 28 new cases; Northumberland County has 15 of those new cases, bringing the county total to 9,582. Union County has five new cases for a total of 6,115. Snyder County has seven new cases, for a total of 3,652 cases, and Montour has one new case with its total now 2,005 cases.

The Department of Health also reported 38 new deaths for a total of 27,123 people who have died from COVID-19 related disease since the pandemic began. There were no new deaths locally- Union County has a total of 87 deaths. Northumberland County remains with a total of 357 deaths, Montour County 66 deaths, and there are still 84 deaths in Snyder County.

In statewide vaccine data, over 4.5 million people are fully vaccinated and 52.3% of those 18 and older are fully vaccinated. Over 10.3 million total doses have been administered.

As for local vaccine data, 916 more people received at least one dose of a vaccine over the last three days. 426 Northumberland County residents have received one of the shots of the vaccine, now 70,141 people in the county have been vaccinated (35,882 partially, 34,259 fully). Snyder County has 177 more doses in arm for a total of 25,599 (14,112 partially, 11,487 fully). Union County residents have 256 new doses for a total of 31,655 (16,878 partially, 14,777 fully) and Montour County, 57 more shots for a total 20,445 (10,596 partially, 9,849 fully).

Statewide hospitalizations are also continuing to go down, with 1,172 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 296 patients are in an intensive care unit and 177 are on a ventilator.

There are some changes to the local hospitalization numbers. Geisinger Danville has six new coronavirus patients for a total of 40, with 13 in intensive care, and six people on ventilators. Geisinger Shamokin now has three patients, one in the ICU. Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg has 10 COVID patients, with three in intensive care.