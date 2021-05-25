New Statewide Cases Under 1,000 Third Straight Day, 10 New Valley Cases

HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania’s daily COVID-19 case count has been below 1,000 the last two days, and its now reached a third straight day for the first time since late September. In its update Tuesday, the state Department of Health says there were 906 additional new positive cases of COVID-19, for a total of 1,197,468, of which 93% have recovered. Locally, there were 10 new cases; Northumberland County has three of those new cases, bringing the county total to 9,567. Union County has seven new cases for a total of 6,110. Montour and Snyder counties have no new cases- Snyder’s total remains at 3,645 cases, and Montour’s total remains at 2,004 cases.

The Department of Health also reported 42 new deaths for a total of 27,o42 people who have died from COVID-19 related disease since the pandemic began. There was one new death locally in Union County, for a total of 87 deaths. Northumberland County remains with a total of 357 deaths, Montour County 66 deaths, and there are still 84 deaths in Snyder County.

In statewide vaccine data, over 4.5 million people are fully vaccinated and 52.1% of those 18 and older are fully vaccinated. Over 10.2 million total doses have been administered.

As for local vaccine data, 678 more people received at least one dose of a vaccine over the last three days. 383 Northumberland County residents have received one of the shots of the vaccine, now 69,715 people in the county have been vaccinated (35,683 partially, 34,032 fully). Snyder County has 138 more doses in arm for a total of 25,422 (14,041 partially, 11,381 fully). Union County residents have 110 new doses for a total of 31,399 (16,805 partially, 14,592 fully) and Montour County, 47 more shots for a total 20,388 (10,568 partially, 9,820 fully).

Statewide hospitalizations are also continuing to go down, with 1,186 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 301 patients are in an intensive care unit and 180 are on a ventilator.

There are no changes to the local hospitalization numbers. Geisinger Danville has two new coronavirus patients for a total of 34, with 13 in intensive care, and seven people on ventilators. Geisinger Shamokin now has three patients, one in the ICU. Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg has 10 COVID patients, with three in intensive care.