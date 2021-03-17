UPDATE: New Statewide Cases Over 3,000 a Second Straight Day

HARRISBURG – The new statewide case count is back over 3,000 a second straight day. In its daily update Wednesday, the state Department of Health confirmed 3,004 new cases, bringing the state’s total to 973,721 since the pandemic began. Locally, there are 27 new cases of COVID-19 reported by the state Department of Health:

Northumberland County has 16 new positive tests reported. Now the county’s total is 8,267, with 328 deaths.

Union County has five new cases, now at a total of 5,325 and 83 deaths.

Three new cases are reported in Snyder County. Now they’ve had 3,187 cases and 82 deaths.

Montour County has three new cases; their total 1,781 cases and 60 deaths.

No new local deaths were reported in Wednesday’s update once again, but 37 new statewide deaths were reported statewide, for a total of 24,689 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

The state Department of Health also confirmed another 1,386 local residents are at least partially vaccinated.

There are 777 more people with at least one shot in Northumberland County (34,090 with at least one dose (19,791 at least one dose, 14,299 both).

Snyder County has 242 more people with at least one dose (11,089 with at least one dose (6,594 have both doses, 4,495 have one).

Montour County has 147 more people who have at least one dose. That brings to 12,827 who have had at least one dose (6,999 one dose, 5,828 both).

Union County has 220 people added to the total of 13,223 with at least one dose (8,005 first dose, 5,218 second)

The number of hospitalizations locally is unchanged:

Geisinger Danville has one fewer patient – 28 patients admitted with coronavirus, nine in ICU and five on ventilators.

Geisinger Shamokin has two fewer patients – six patients admitted, one of whom are in the ICU, and none on ventilators.

Evangelical Community Hospital has one new patient – six COVID-19 patients admitted right now, none are in the ICU, and none on ventilators.

Statewide, hospitalizations are relatively unchanged, 1,500 are admitted, 284 patients are in an intensive care unit, and 153 are on ventilators.

Bucknell University remains with 10 active cases (eight students and two faculty) and 12% of its isolation space is in use. Bucknell has had 335 cases during this semester. Susquehanna University has five active total cases, all among students.