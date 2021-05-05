New Statewide Cases Below 3,000 for Third Time in Four Days

HARRISBURG – New statewide COVID-19 cases are below 3,000 for the third time in four days. In its daily update Wednesday, the state Department of health said there were 2,597 additional positive cases of COVID-19. That brings the statewide total to 1,164,216 cases in the past 15-months, of which 89% have recovered.

Locally, there were 57 new cases; most of them coming from Northumberland County with 28 new cases, bringing the county total to 9,313. Snyder County had 12 new cases for a total of 3,552. Union County has 13 new cases for a total of 5,965. Montour County, four new cases for a total of 1,970.

The state also reported 56 new deaths for a total of 26,390 people who have died from COVID-19 related disease since the pandemic began. There were no new deaths locally (Northumberland County 347; Snyder County 84, Union County 86 and Montour 63 deaths).

Also in Wednesday’s update there were some slight changes to statewide hospitalizations, as there are now 2,131 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 467 patients are in the intensive care unit and 258 are on ventilators.

Locally, not many changes in the number of local residents in the hospital. Geisinger Danville has 46 coronavirus patients, with one additional person in intensive care (14), and four people on ventilators. Geisinger Shamokin has three patients, and Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg has 14 COVID patients, four are in intensive care.

Bucknell University, which has had 562 cases of the disease since the start of the spring semester, and dozens of cases lately, now has 33 active cases. 31 students and two staff have the disease right now, according to the university, and 20% of its isolation space is in use. Susquehanna University now has 16 active student cases, they’ve had 146 cases this semester.

Locally, 711 more people have had at least one dose of a vaccine:

Northumberland County, 311 more, total 61,269, 28,549 one dose, 32,720 have two.

Snyder County has 127 more doses in arm, total 21,964; 9,513 have one, 12,451 have two.

Union County, 225 new doses for a total of 27,375 (11,962 one, 15,413 two)

Montour County, 48 more shots, 18,466 have at least one, 8,610 have one, 9,856 have two.

Statewide, the Department of Health reports, vaccine providers have administered over 8.8 total vaccine doses, with over 3.6 million people are fully vaccinated.