New Statewide Cases Back Below 1,000; 15 New Valley Cases

HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania’s daily COVID-19 case count is back below 1,000, which has now occurred in four of the past five days for the first time since late September. In its update Thursday, the state Department of Health says there were 941 additional new positive cases of COVID-19, for a total of 1,199,536, of which 94% have recovered. Locally, there were 15 new cases; Northumberland County has nine of those new cases, bringing the county total to 9,591. Union County has five new cases for a total of 6,120. Montour has one new case with its total now 2,006 cases, and Snyder County has no new cases, for a total of 3,652 cases.

The Department of Health also reported 40 new deaths for a total of 27,163 people who have died from COVID-19 related disease since the pandemic began. There were no new deaths locally- Union County has a total of 87 deaths. Northumberland County remains with a total of 357 deaths, Montour County 66 deaths, and there are still 84 deaths in Snyder County.

In statewide vaccine data, over 4.5 million people are fully vaccinated and 52.7% of those 18 and older are fully vaccinated. Over 10.3 million total doses have been administered.

As for local vaccine data, 871 more people received at least one dose of a vaccine over the last three days. 454 Northumberland County residents have received one of the shots of the vaccine, now 70,594 people in the county have been vaccinated (36,117 partially, 34,977 fully). Snyder County has 136 more doses in arm for a total of 25,735 (14,178 partially, 11,557 fully). Union County residents have 159 new doses for a total of 31,814 (16,950 partially, 14,864 fully) and Montour County, 122 more shots for a total 20,567 (10,651 partially, 9,916 fully).

Statewide hospitalizations are also continuing to go down, with 1,152 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 289 patients are in an intensive care unit and 172 are on a ventilator.

There are some changes to the local hospitalization numbers. Geisinger Danville has five fewer coronavirus patients for a total of 35, with 12 in intensive care, and six people on ventilators. Geisinger Shamokin now has four patients, one in the ICU. Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg has 10 COVID patients, with three in intensive care.