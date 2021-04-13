UPDATE: New Phase Open for COVID Relief Grants for Snyder, Northumberland Counties

MIDDLEBURG – SEDA-COG says a second round of COVID relief funding is available for eligible Snyder and Northumberland County hospitality related businesses.

They say so far, only five businesses in Snyder County have taken advantage of the funding and those were awarded $100,000. That leaves over $357,000 still available for allocation before the program closes by June 15.

Snyder County Commissioner Chairman Joe Kantz says he hopes more hospitality businesses can apply soon before the allocation expires. Grants range from $5,000 to $50,000.

In Northumberland County, 19 businesses were awarded $365,000, leaving $663,921 to be allocated.

We have more eligibility information posted below:

For-profit hospitality businesses can view full guidelines and apply at the Community Giving Foundation’s website at https://csgiving.org/chirp/

Eligible hospitality industry businesses must be for-profit businesses which include hotels, restaurants, bars, and taverns.. These businesses must fall within eligible industry codes which include the Accommodations subsector NAICS code (721) or Food Services and Drinking Places subsector (722) found here: https://www.naics.com/search/

Eligibility includes, but is not limited to, having fewer than 300 full-time employees; a net worth that does not exceed $15 million; a 25% reduction in gross receipts in 2020 compared to 2019; and be located within Centre, Clinton, Columbia, Juniata, Lycoming, Mifflin, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, or Union counties.

Priority will be given to businesses that did not already receive COVID relief funds; that were subject to closure following the disaster emergency declared by Gov. Tom Wolf on March 6, 2020; or had more than a 50% reduction in gross receipts from March 31, 2020 to Dec. 31, 2020 compared to the same time period in 2019.

The county contracted with SEDA-Council of Governments (SEDA-COG) to manage the CHIRP grant on its behalf. SEDA-COG will receive the applications, determine eligibility for grant amounts, and disburse the funds to qualifying businesses.

The grant program was created from the law Act 1 of 2021, which was passed Feb. 5, 2021. Statewide, it provides $145 million in funding assistance to the hospitality industry businesses adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information, contact SEDA-COG Grants Manager Betsy Lockwood at 570-522-7265 or [email protected].