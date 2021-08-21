New PennDOT Program Makes Applying Easier

SUNBURY – The regional Rabbittansit service will benefit from a new online application makes it easier to find public transportation services.

Local and regional transportation entities say the new service is called Find My Ride Eligibility allows people to apply for multiple transportation assistance programs by completing a single application and uploading required documents online.

The platform was put together by the PA Department of Human Services with the partnership of Rabbittransit, Capital Area Transit and PennDOT.

The online application is designed to be a more convenient way for people to find transportation services. Executive Director of the program, Richard Farr, spoke of the new service, “We are always seeking new ways to streamline processes and the online system can cut the registration process in half.”

For more information about the new program, you can call the Customer Care Center at 1-800-632-9063 or visit www.rabbittransit.org and www.cattransit.com.