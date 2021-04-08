New Modern, Faster Unemployment Compensation System Starts in June

HARRISBURG – The state Department of Labor and Industry announced Thursday, after seeing the pandemic nearly collapse the state’s unemployment compensation system, they are going to implement a modern system soon.

They say for jobless people, it will be a faster, easier-to-use system, starting June 8. It will include modern software and will replace an obsolete 40-year-old mainframe legacy system.

They say the new system will be better aligned with user interface of other modern websites, making it more intuitive to use. It will also provide access to more information and self-serve options, reducing the need for claimants to contact the UC service center.

The department says its planning live workshops to assist individuals learning the new system. It’s also in the process of hiring and training an additional 500 to 1,000 customer service representatives and 180 interviewers.

The department says programs transitioning to the new system are:

Unemployment Compensation (UC);

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC);

Extended Benefits (EB);

Shared Work or Short-Time Compensation (STC); and

Trade Readjustment Allowances (TRA).

New System Features

Individuals currently filing for benefits through one of the above-listed programs will need to use the new UC system to file their weekly or biweekly claims. Additional features of the new system include:

Filing a new or reopened claim;

Accessing information about a claim;

Filing an appeal;

Checking the status of a payment;

Using a dashboard to receive important messages from UC staff; and

Changing options such as whether communication is sent electronically or by physical mail, and whether federal income tax is withheld.

During the transition, the claims system will need to be taken offline for all users for a period of approximately two weeks. L&I will be providing regular updates and information about this and other changes.