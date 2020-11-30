New MLB Draft League to Include Crosscutters, Spikes

WILLIAMSPORT – Baseball will continue after all in Central Pennsylvania. Major League Baseball and Prep Baseball Report (PBR) announced Monday the Williamsport Crosscutters and State College Spikes will be part of a new MLB Draft League set to launch next May. That’s according to a news release from the Crosscutters.

The league becomes the first in the country focused on top prospects eligible to be drafted by MLB Clubs that summer. The new league will feature a 68-game regular season scheduled to run from late May through mid-August with an annual All-Star Break centered around the MLB Draft.

Also included in the league are the Trenton Thunder (former New York Yankees Double-A affiliate), Mahoning Valley Scrappers, the West Virginia Black Bears (all from former New York-Penn League) and a sixth club to be announced in the coming weeks.